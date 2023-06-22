fbpixel
Moms for Liberty Chapter Apologizes for Quoting Hitler in Newsletter

The group insists that they understand that Hitler is bad
Moms for Liberty founders Tiffany Justice and Tina Descovich give the opening remarks during the inaugural Moms For Liberty Summit on July 15, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

An Indiana chapter of the right-wing, anti-government group “Moms for Liberty” issued an apology on Thursday for including a quote from genocidal Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in their “Parent Brigade” newsletter. 

The newsletter contained the quote “He alone, who OWNS the youth, GAINS the future,” with attribution to Hitler at the top of the page. 

“We condemn Adolf Hitler’s actions and his dark place in human history. We should not have quoted him in our newsletter and we express our deepest apology,” Chapter Chair Paige Miller wrote in a statement shared on Facebook Thursday. The post also included an updated version of the newsletter. 

According to the Indy Star, which first reported on the quote, the group attempted to add additional context to the dictator’s words before fully removing it from the post. “The quote from a horrific leader should put parents on alert. If the government has control over our children today, they control our country’s future. We The People must be vigilant and protect children from an overreaching government,” read the additional text, per the Star.

On Twitter, Moms for Liberty’s national account weighed in on the debacle. “Everyone knows Hitler is bad,” they wrote, calling the Star’s reporting “intentional dishonesty.” 

“The chapter shouldn’t have quoted Hitler without condemning him at the same time. They have issued a statement of apology to clear up any confusion,” they added. 

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice addressed the controversy by comparing President Biden to dictators like “Hitler, Lenin and Mao” in a Thursday tweet. “Controlling the minds of the youth through government schools was done by Hitler, Lenin and Mao. Millions have died because of these monsters,” she wrote. “They thought they owned the children. Sound familiar?” 

This year, the Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors extremism throughout the country, designated Moms For Liberty an extremist group. “Moms for Liberty activities make it clear that the group’s primary goals are to fuel right-wing hysteria and to make the world a less comfortable or safe place for certain students – primarily those who are Black, LGBTQ or who come from LGBTQ families,” the SPLC wrote in their 2022 report

The group is deeply connected to national Republican politics and will hold its “Joyful Warriors” summit in Philadelphia next week. Scheduled speakers include former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Deniss Prager. Various Republican 2024 candidates including Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy are also slated to make an appearance. 

