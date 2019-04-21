Momentum for Impeachment Is Picking Up

Are impeachment hearings inevitable? Since a redacted version of the Mueller reports was released late last week, the talk of impeaching President Donald Trump has picked up steam. And if you watched the Sunday morning news programs, the momentum for impeachment is palpable.

Outright calls to start proceedings that could lead to the ouster of the president have only come from a handful of politicians—no surprise, all Democrats. And, so far, only three Democratic 2020 presidential candidates have clearly stated their desire for Congress to move in that direction: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and, to a lesser extent, both Julián Castro and Pete Buttigieg.

Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) appeared on Meet the Press and when asked if the findings in the Mueller report were impeachable offenses, Nadler said yes.

Also, today on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said, although he’s “not there yet” he could “foresee” impeachment proceeding “possibly coming.” And he went on to state that even if the Senate fails to confirm the House’s vote to impeach, “History would smile upon us for standing up for the Constitution.”

Additionally, in an appearance on ABC News’ This Week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), although he did mention the opposition on the Senate side and other Republicans who will not put partisanship aside, Schiff did say the Mueller report did show, “without question within the realm of impeachable offenses.”

This has the feel of a moving train that can’t be stopped. Those who flatly said no to impeachment prior to the Mueller report’s release seem to be sounding a bit more like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Maxine Waters (D-CA) now.