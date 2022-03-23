 Mo Brooks Loses Trump Endorsement for Senate in Alabama - Rolling Stone
Trump Rips the Heart Out of Groveling Loyalist by Rescinding Senate Endorsement

The former president claims he dumped Rep. Mo Brooks because the Alabama representative turned “woke,” but it probably has more to do with his poor polling

CULLMAN, ALABAMA - AUGUST 21: Former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) welcomes candidate for U.S. Senate and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to the stage during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. With the number of coronavirus cases rising rapidly and no more ICU beds available in Alabama, the host city of Cullman declared a COVID-19-related state of emergency two days before the Trump rally. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 67.5% of the state's population has not been fully vaccinated. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)CULLMAN, ALABAMA - AUGUST 21: Former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) welcomes candidate for U.S. Senate and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to the stage during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. With the number of coronavirus cases rising rapidly and no more ICU beds available in Alabama, the host city of Cullman declared a COVID-19-related state of emergency two days before the Trump rally. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, 67.5% of the state's population has not been fully vaccinated. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former President Trump welcomes candidate for Senate and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) to the stage during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms, on Aug. 21, 2021, in Cullman, Alabama.

There may not be a candidate for Congress in America who prized Trump’s endorsement more than Mo Brooks. The Alabama representative now vying for Senate splashed “Endorsed by Donald Trump” across his campaign logo, worked it into his Twitter name, and is such a fanboy of the former president that he spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol last Jan. 6. He’s also one of the representatives Rolling Stone reported were in contact with the rally’s organizers ahead of the protest.

Brooks landed Trump’s endorsement for Senate that April. He lost it on Wednesday morning. “Mo Brooks of Alabama made a horrible mistake recently when he went ‘woke’ and stated, referring to the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, ‘Put that behind you, put that behind you,’ despite the fact that the Election was rife with fraud and irregularities,” Trump wrote, citing his longstanding lie that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

“I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate,” he added.

Rep. Brooks did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Rolling Stone.

Trump says he’s rescinding his endorsement because Brooks went “woke” and said Alabamians should move past the 2020 election, but the comments to which Trump is referring were made months ago. More likely is that Trump doesn’t want to have his name attached to a loser. Brooks is trailing Mike Durant and Katie Britt in the polls, often by a significant margin. Brooks has also been struggling with fundraising and advertising, despite doing all he can to broadcast that Trump’s on his side.

Brooks did release a TV spot earlier this week, however, claiming he would somehow “fire Mitch McConnell” if he made it to the Senate.

“America can’t afford a Senate leader who is a weak-kneed, debt junkie, open-border RINO Republican and who, worse yet, sells out America for special interest group cash,” Brooks said in the spot. “Today, Mitch’s cash is coming at me because I’m a principled conservative and have President Trump’s endorsement. That’s he battle across America: McConnell vs. Trump in a war for the heart and soul of the Republican Party. McConnell will do everything he can to defeat me because he’s determined to stop the MAGA movement and Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates for the U.S. Senate.”

We’ve got some bad news for you, Mo.

In This Article: Alabama, Donald Trump, Mo Brooks

