Mitt Romney Calls Legal Efforts to Get Trump to Release Taxes ‘Moronic’

President Donald Trump’s surrogates were out in full force Sunday morning defending his choice to hide his tax returns from the American people. But, of all of the president’s protectors, Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) scoffing at the efforts put forth by Democrats to force the president’s hand is the most laughable.

Romney, a guest on NBC’s Meet the Press was asked by host Chuck Todd: How problematic it is that the president refuses to show his tax returns and that Trump says he will fight any legal action forcing his hand, even bringing the matter to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

The senator first qualified his answer with a standard line that a lot of Republicans are using, saying he wishes the president would release his tax returns. Next he called any “legislative action” by Democrats on the topic “moronic.” Finally, Romney pivoted quickly, while somewhat laughing, to attack Democrats on a variety of unrelated issues.

WATCH: Sen. Mitt Romney says, "I'd like the president to follow through and show his tax returns" but thinks Democrats are playing into his hands. #MTP@SenatorRomney: "Going after his tax returns through a legislative action is moronic. That's not going to happen" pic.twitter.com/Rchlx6kqki — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 7, 2019

Romney has proven time and time again that he has no shame. When he thought it was advantageous for him to go after Trump in 2016 about this very topic, he held nothing back. In an appearance on Fox News back then Romney said, “Frankly, I think we have a good reason to believe that there’s a bombshell in Donald Trump’s taxes. I think there’s something there. Either he’s not anywhere near as wealthy as he says he is or he hasn’t been paying the kind of taxes we would expect him to pay, or perhaps he hasn’t been giving money to the vets or to the disabled like he’s been telling us he’s doing.”

“People have a right to know if there’s a problem in those taxes,” Romney added.

Romney’s about-face is stunning and yes, moronic.