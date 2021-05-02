 Mitt Romney Booed and Heckled at GOP Convention in Utah - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Earbuds for Sleep
Home Politics Politics News

Mitt Romney Booed and Heckled as a ‘Traitor’ and ‘Communist’ at GOP Convention in Utah

“You can boo all you like,” Romney told the crowd

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All

The intra-party ramifications for lawmakers who’ve opposed Trump continue to reverberate as Sen. Mitt Romney was nearly booed off stage during a Republican convention speech in his home state of Utah on Saturday.

“You can boo all you like,” Romney, who voted to impeach Trump twice, told the more than 2,100 Republican delegates in attendance.

The boos continued as Romney attempted to apparently go after the current president, asking the crowd, “So what do you think about President Biden’s first hundred days?” But when the senator began to acknowledge his differences with Trump, saying, “I don’t hide the fact that I wasn’t a fan of our last president’s character issues,” the boos grew loud enough to cause the senator to pause as taunts of “communist” and a “traitor” came from the crowd.

Related Stories

Republicans Who Cry Cancel Culture Want to Cancel Liz Cheney
The Feds Just Raided Rudy Giuliani's Apartment

Related Stories

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Super Bowl Halftime Shows Ranked: From Worst to Best
The Best Audiophile Turntables for Your Home Audio System

“Aren’t you embarrassed?” Romney said to some in the audience. Finally, in response to the relentless booing, Utah’s Republican Party Chairman Derek Brown interceded and chided the crowd by telling them to “please show respect.”

Romney tried to continue with his speech, but when he called himself an “old-fashioned Republican,” the boos again grew louder.

“Oh yeah, you can boo all you like, but I’ve been a Republican all my life,” Romney said. “My dad was a governor of Michigan, my dad worked for Republican candidates that he believed in. I worked for Republicans across the country, and if you don’t recall, I was the Republican nominee for President in 2012.”

After the speech, the convention voted down a resolution to censure Romney for his two impeachment votes 711-798, Utah Republican Party spokeswoman Lynda Cox told CNN.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), said on Sunday that she was “appalled” by the treatment Romney received.

“Mitt Romney is an outstanding senator who serves his state and our country well,” Collins said. “We Republicans need to remember that we are united by fundamental principles.”

In This Article: Donald Trump, Mitt Romney

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.