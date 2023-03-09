Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall at D.C. Hotel

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, was hospitalized on Wednesday following a fall at a Washington, D.C. hotel, a spokesman told USA Today.

“This evening, Leader McConnell tripped at a local hotel during a private dinner,” David Popp, the senator’s communications director, told the outlet. “He has been admitted to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.”

The 81-year-old Republican was first elected to the Senate in 1984, and is the longest serving party leader in Senate history. McConnell served as majority leader from 2015 to 2021. In 2019, the senator suffered a shoulder fracture after tripping at his Kentucky home.

Following last year’s midterm elections, Rick Scott attempted to oust McConnell as the top Republican in the Senate. After failing, McConnell booted Scott from the influential Senate Commerce Committee.

The decision followed Scott’s declaration to release a “Plan to Rescue America” that included raising taxes, completing the border wall and naming it after Trump, and sunsetting all federal legislation in five years — including Medicare.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years,” McConnell said last year after Scott released his plan.

This is a developing story.