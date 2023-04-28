Minnesota Lawmaker Needs to Roll Smaller Joints

We don’t know what kind of joints Republican Minnesota State Senator Warren Limmer has encountered, but they sound like the fattest j’s in the lower 48.

During debate on a proposed bill that would legalize marijuana in the state of Minnesota, Limmer stated that “just two ounces is equivalent to three joints.”

“Just two ounces is equivalent to three joints” — the Republican arguments against legal cannabis are going well. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/PYxftaaMtq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2023

The bill would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and sell cannabis, possess up to 1.5 pounds of flower, and grow up to 8 plants in their homes. Up to two ounces can be carried while in public places.

“Now I’ve seen videos of DEA raids,” said Limmer, “some of these plants are 8, 10 feet tall. You can have 8 of them. You can have a privacy fence made of these products in your backyard.”

The Minnesota House approved the bill on Tuesday in a 71-59 vote. If the bill succeeds in the Senate, it will be sent back to the conference committee for reconciliation. Minnesota’s Democratic Governor Tim Walz has already indicated his support for the bill.

"Minnesotans are ready to legalize adult-use cannabis and expunge cannabis convictions in Minnesota. I'm ready to sign it into law," Walz tweeted earlier this month.

I’m ready to sign it into law. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 20, 2023

Minnesota would join 38 other states, three U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia in legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana.

Should the bill pass, we hope someone will take the time to teach Senator Limmer how to properly roll a joint.