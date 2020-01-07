 Mike Pompeo Looks to Past to Justify 'Imminent' Threat - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Best Movies to See in Jan.: 'Grudge,' 'Bad Boys for Life,' 'Underwater' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

More Doublespeak from Mike Pompeo: Past Actions Made Soleimani an ‘Imminent’ Threat

Orwell would be proud

By

Reporter

Tim Dickinson's Most Recent Stories

View All
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about Iran, at the State Department in WashingtonUS Iran, Washington, USA - 07 Jan 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about Iran at the State Department in Washington, D.C.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock

Mike Pompeo is pissing away whatever credibility he brought to the post of secretary of state as he struggles to substantiate President Trump’s claims that Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was assassinated because he posed an “imminent and sinister” threat to Americans.

In his latest insult to the American public’s intelligence, Pompeo claimed at a Tuesday press conference that Soleimani’s past actions — things that had already happened — proved the looming threat that justified the Iranian’s preemptive killing.

The Orwellian spectacle unfolded before C-SPAN cameras at State Department headquarters in Foggy Bottom. Asked to justify the assertion that Soleimani was killed to prevent an attack that was about to happen, Pompeo looked in the rear-view mirror to the end of 2019. “We know what happened at the end of last year, in December, ultimately leading up to the death of an American,” Pompeo said, referring to a contractor who was killed by rocket fire in the Kirkuk province of Iraq shortly after Christmas. The administration has blamed this attack on militias directed by Iran. “So if you’re lookin’ for imminence,” Pompeo added, “you needn’t look no further than the days that led up to the strike that was taken against Soleimani.”

Related

(L-R) incoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley, US Vice President Mike Pence, US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, and outgoing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine General Joseph Dunford listen during a welcome ceremony for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson, Virginia on September 30, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Trump, His Generals, and the Iran Crisis: An Interview with Author Peter Bergen
Fox News Host Is All-in on Trump's War Crimes Threats

Related

Hank Williams
Hank Williams' Five Most Haunting Performances
How Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' Brilliantly Mingled Sex, Religion

Watch the exchange below:

As to an actual future threat posed by the Iranian general, Pompeo was mealy mouthed. He could not point to a ticking-time-bomb scenario, as Trump had on January 3rd, describing looming “attacks on American diplomats and military personnel,” and insisting the U.S. had “caught him in the act.” Instead, Pompeo described a generalized threat that potentially — not definitely — put U.S. interests at risk. “And then you, in addition to that, have what we could clearly see were continuing efforts by this terrorist to build out a network of campaign activities that were going to lead — potentially — to the death of many more Americans,” Pompeo said.

Despite undermining the administration’s justification for the assassination with his doublespeak, Pompeo concluded that the president had an “entirely legal” and “appropriate” basis for ordering the drone strike on the second most powerful figure in the government of Iran, an act of war for which the Iranian government has vowed harsh retribution. “It was the right decision,” Pompeo said. “We got it right.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.