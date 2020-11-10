 Mike Pompeo Promises 'Smooth Transition' to Second Trump Term - Rolling Stone
Mike Pompeo: ‘There Will Be a Smooth Transition to a Second Trump Administration’

This is what autocracy looks like

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing, on November 10, 2020, at the State Department in Washington,DC. - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday promised the world a "smooth transition" after US elections but refused to recognize President-elect Joe Biden's victory, saying Donald Trump will remain in power. "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said in an at times testy news conference when asked about contacts with the Biden team. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a briefing on November 10th, 2020, at the State Department in Washington, D.C.

Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has joined the chorus of Trump World slime who have lined up behind the president in disputing the legitimacy of the 2020 election results.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the man who leads the agency responsible for promoting America’s democratic model to the rest of the world said that Joe Biden, who won last week’s election by a sizable margin in both the popular vote and Electoral College, would not be the next president of the United States. He smirked a little, but it didn’t really seem like he was kidding.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said. “We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place here. When the process is complete there will be electors selected. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly.”

The transition so far has not been smooth. Trump has refused to concede or invite Biden to the White House, and senior administration officials have reportedly instructed government agencies to not cooperate with Biden’s team as the president continues to contest the results.

During the same press conference, a smug, combative Pompeo attacked a reporter for asking whether Trump’s refusal to concede discredits America’s efforts to promote free and fair elections around the world and to encourage the losers of those elections to accept the results.

“That’s ridiculous,” Pompeo said. “You know it’s ridiculous, and you asked it because it’s ridiculous.”

Not only is the question not ridiculous, CNN’s Kylie Atwood reported that U.S. diplomats have expressed to her these very concerns — as they should. Trump has never demonstrated anything resembling respect for American democracy, and now that he has lost his bid for reelection is waging an all-out assault on it. Despite Pompeo’s posturing, it’s pretty hard to argue at this point that America is the leader of the free world — or that it’s even concerned with one.

In This Article: 2020 election, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mike Pompeo

