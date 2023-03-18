Mike Pence Says Impending Trump Arrest ‘Reeks’ of ‘Political Prosecution’

Hours after Donald Trump announced in a caps lock rant that he anticipates getting arrested next week, his former vice president Mike Pence joined the chorus of Republicans criticizing the Manhattan district attorney and questioning his motives.

“Like many Americans, I’m just, I’m taken aback,” Pence told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday morning after Trump’s Truth Social post. “You have a major crime wave in New York, especially in New York City. You have literally a Democratic party that’s literally dismantled the criminal justice system in that city, undercut the NYPD, and this is what the Manhattan DA says is their top priority?,” referring to Alvin Bragg.

Pence continued, “It reeks of the kind of political prosecution that we endured back in the days of the Russia hoax and the whole impeachment over a phone call. And the one thing I know is, I know that former President Trump can take care of himself… But I have the same reaction everybody else does to this, these reports.”

The ex-vice president continues to stand by Trump despite the fact that the former president “endangered my family” on January 6, 2021; a White House security officer testified to the committee that members of Pence’s security detail went so far as to call their families to say goodbye, such was the fear for their life and safety. Pence has similarly said that Trump shouldn’t face charges for his role in the Jan. 6 riots, and that “history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

The expected charges against Trump — believed to be related to a $130,000 hush money payment made to porn Actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016 — come after years of Manhattan prosecutors' sprawling investigation into alleged financial crimes, and arrives nearly two years after Trump's longtime chief financial Allen Weisselberg was charged in relation to tax fraud for facilitating the payment of $1.7 million in untaxed benefits to the ex-president's moneyman.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Saturday following Trump’s announcement.

“I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

“If the Manhattan DA indicts President Trump, he will ultimately win even bigger than he is already going to win,” she tweeted Saturday.

“And those Republicans that stand by and cheer for his persecution or do nothing to stop it will be exposed to the people and will be remembered, scorned, and punished by the base. President Trump did nothing wrong and has always fought for the American people, and we all know it, which is why we love him.”