Mike Pence Says Man Who Wanted Him Dead on Jan. 6 Shouldn’t Be Charged 

Former Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News on Monday that the Department of Justice should “not bring charges against the former president,” for the events of January 6th. “I think the president’s actions and words on Jan. 6 were reckless,” Pence said. “But I don’t know that it is criminal to take bad advice from lawyers and so I hope the Justice Department is careful.”

The House Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote Monday on whether to ask the Justice Department to criminally charge Trump for his role in the riot.. The committee is reportedly considering charges of insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States government.

Trump held Pence personally responsible for the failure of his and his allies’ attempts to subvert the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s election. As supporters of the former president chanted “hang Mike Pence” outside of the Capitol, Trump reportedly told advisers that maybe they had “the right idea” and that “Mike Pence deserves it.”

Trump publicly blamed Pence for not having “the courage to do what should have been done” and aiding him in tampering with the Electoral College certification shortly before rioters broke into the Capitol and forced the evacuation of lawmakers. Rioters reportedly came within feet of Pence as he was being evacuated from the complex, and his wife and daughter were both present in on the day of the attack. A White House security officer testified to the committee that members of Pence’s security detail went so far as to call their families to say goodbye, such was the fear for their life and safety.

Despite it all, Pence has still refused to outright condemn the former president. Earlier this month, Pence claimed that his former boss was “genuinely remorseful” for the events of Jan. 6. Pence has also indicated that he would still consider voting for Trump should he become the 2024 Republican nominee.