 Mike Pence Calls for National Abortion Ban Following Roe Decision - Rolling Stone
Mike Pence Calls for National Abortion Ban

“We must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land,” the former VP tweeted after the Supreme Court killed Roe v. Wade

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 20: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to a crowd of supporters at the University Club of Chicago on June 20, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. During the speech, Pence blamed the Biden administration for the economic problems currently facing the country. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 20: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to a crowd of supporters at the University Club of Chicago on June 20, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. During the speech, Pence blamed the Biden administration for the economic problems currently facing the country. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to a crowd of supporters at the University Club of Chicago on June 20, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence praised the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and with it the constitutional right to abortion access. “Today, Life Won,” Pence tweeted. “By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions.” 

Pence went on to declare that now that “Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history, a new arena in the cause of life has emerged and it is incumbent on all who cherish the sanctity of life to resolve that we will take the defense of the unborn and support for women in crisis pregnancies to every state Capitol in America. Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”

The call for a new era of anti-choice activism aimed at stripping legal abortion access across all 50 states is already well under way. Thirteen states are now poised to ban legal abortion access virtually entirely through “trigger laws,” with many states seeking not only to ban abortion but to criminalize those who provide and seek abortion services.

