 Mike Pence Says 'Miracle' Will Bring U.S. Covid-19 Vaccine - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Greg Dulli, Mark Lanegan Cover Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash Duet 'Girl From the North Country'
Home Politics Politics News

Mike Pence Doubles Down on ‘Miracle’ as Plan for Moving Past Pandemic

The vice president’s emphasized the need for magical thinking during his RNC speech from Fort McHenry

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland.

Andrew Harnik/AP IMAGES

Somewhat surprisingly, the Republican National Convention hasn’t shied away from addressing the coronavirus, which has killed over 175,000 Americans thanks largely to Trump administration incompetence. Unfortunately, the pandemic is being portrayed this week not as a crisis that is still very much ongoing, but as something President Trump’s decisive leadership has already put to rest.

Take Mike Pence’s speech from Baltimore’s Fort McHenry on Wednesday night. Though the vice president didn’t speak about the pandemic in the past tense like economic adviser Larry Kudlow, and though — unlike Monday night’s pandemic sizzle reel — he did acknowledge that lives have been lost, the man leading the White House Coronavirus Task Force projected a triumphant tone as he described the Trump administration’s handling of a virus that is still wreaking havoc on pretty much every facet of American life.

He also bashed Joe Biden for taking a sober-minded approach to moving beyond the crisis. “Last week, Joe Biden said that no miracle is coming,” Pence said. “What Joe doesn’t seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles, and I’m proud to report that we’re on track to have the world’s first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.”

Related

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 29: Singer Ian Anderson is seen on stage with his band Jethro Tull on the Prog Years concert on February 29, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Ricrdo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull Pen Open Letter on Covid-19 to U.K. Government
Mike Pence Spouts Copaganda in Convention Speech, Promises to Hold the 'Thin Blue Line'

Related

rs best albums of 2020
The 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far
Robert De Niro's Best, Worst and Craziest Performances

So, that’s pretty much the plan.

Though having a vaccine to administer to the general population by the year’s end has a nice ring to it, most experts don’t see it happening until at least early next year. Others are looking further into the future, as safe, effective vaccines typically take years if not decades to develop. It’s true that an unprecedented amount of resources are being funneled toward fast-tracking a Covid-19 inoculation, but that doesn’t mean it’s something that can simply be willed into existence because there’s an election in a few months.

But America is a “nation of miracles,” Pence argues, echoing Trump’s repeated claims that the virus will simply vanish into thin air. “It’s going to disappear,” the president said in February. “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” In early August, nearly 200,000 deaths and tens of millions of lost jobs later, Trump again insisted that the virus will simply “go away.” On Wednesday night Pence essentially confirmed that the administration’s strategy for moving past the pandemic doesn’t amount to much more than asking everyone to cross their fingers and hope all the scientists are wrong.

After Pence’s speech concluded, he and his wife Karen were joined by Trump and Melania. The first and second families spent several minutes speaking with supporters packed tightly against the rope in front of the stage. Almost none of them were wearing masks, nor had they been tested before entering Fort McHenry.

 

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Mike Pence, RNC, vaccine

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.