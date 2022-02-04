 Mike Pence Slams Trump as Wrong About Overturning Election on Jan. 6 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Tangled Web of Lies': Resistance Grifter Michael Avenatti Found Guilty of Stealing from Stormy Daniels
Home Politics Politics News

‘Trump Is Wrong’: Mike Pence Slams Former Boss at Conservative Society Event

“Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one president could choose the American president,” the former vice president said on Friday

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pence spoke about the upcoming Supreme Court case involving a controversial Mississippi abortion law that will be heard at the high court on Wednesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pence spoke about the upcoming Supreme Court case involving a controversial Mississippi abortion law that will be heard at the high court on Wednesday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club on Nov. 30, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence in a speech before the Federalist Society on Friday responded to former President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks against him for not stopping the certification of the 2020 election results last Jan. 6. Pence argued, simply and correctly, that he had no legal right to do so.

“This week, our former president said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.’ President Trump is wrong,” Pence said Friday. “I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

“Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one president could choose the American president,” he added.

Pence has been one of Trump’s favorite punching bags as the former president continues to complain about losing the 2020 election. Trump said earlier this week that the Jan. 6 committee should be investigating the former vice president because he “did not send back the votes for recertification or approval.” A few days before that he griped that Pence “could have overturned the Election!”

Multiple reporters noted that the crowd at the legal-minded Federalist Society erupted in applause after Pence slapped down the idea that he could have stopped the election certification.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Jan. 6, Mike Pence

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.