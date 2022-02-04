‘Trump Is Wrong’: Mike Pence Slams Former Boss at Conservative Society Event

Former Vice President Mike Pence in a speech before the Federalist Society on Friday responded to former President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks against him for not stopping the certification of the 2020 election results last Jan. 6. Pence argued, simply and correctly, that he had no legal right to do so.

“This week, our former president said I had the right to ‘overturn the election.’ President Trump is wrong,” Pence said Friday. “I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

“Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one president could choose the American president,” he added.

Pence has been one of Trump’s favorite punching bags as the former president continues to complain about losing the 2020 election. Trump said earlier this week that the Jan. 6 committee should be investigating the former vice president because he “did not send back the votes for recertification or approval.” A few days before that he griped that Pence “could have overturned the Election!”

Multiple reporters noted that the crowd at the legal-minded Federalist Society erupted in applause after Pence slapped down the idea that he could have stopped the election certification.

