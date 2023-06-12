fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Whoops!

Mike Pence May Have Inadvertently Protected Abortion Rights in Indiana

A class action lawsuit asserts that the state’s ban violates Hoosiers' religious freedom, citing one of the former governor's signature pieces of legislation
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 31: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during a press conference March 31, 2015 at the Indiana State Library in Indianapolis, Indiana. Pence spoke about the state's controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act which has been condemned by business leaders and Democrats. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Mike Pence in 2015. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

A controversial Indiana law once championed by Mike Pence could end up protecting abortion access in the state if a lawsuit filed by the ACLU is successful. Last week, a superior court judge granted class action status to a suit seeking to strike down the state’s near-total ban on abortion on the grounds that it violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which then-Governor Pence signed into law in 2015

The complaint, filed on behalf of five unnamed plaintiffs — three Jews, one Muslim, and one whose belief system is described as “universal consciousness” — as well as the organization Hoosier Jews for Choice, asserts that Indiana’s near-total abortion ban violates their sincere religious beliefs. In seeking class action status, lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that the law infringes on the beliefs of countless additional Hoosiers, including practitioners of Unitarian Universalism, Episcopalianism, and paganism.

A judge on Tuesday agreed, finding that there is a large enough group of potential plaintiffs in Indiana with the same objections to the law as the existing plaintiffs for the challenge to proceed as a class action lawsuit. In a 29-page ruling, Marion Superior Court Judge Heather Welch found there was “sufficient evidentiary support that the religions to which plaintiffs and putative class members belong would guide its practitioners to seek abortions under particular circumstances based on testimony from leaders of these faiths.”

If his signature achievement ends up as the basis for protecting abortion access in Indiana, it is unlikely to be welcome news for Pence. The former vice president, who announced last week he is seeking the Republican nomination for president, holds the most regressive views on abortion of anyone currently in the GOP field. When the Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization last year, he declared “we must not rest” until abortion is outlawed in every state. A spokesman for Pence did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.

Editor’s picks

The 50 Worst Decisions in Music History

The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

Indiana’s RFRA, which became law in 2015, asserts the government may not infringe on one’s ability to practice his or her religion without a compelling reason. At the time, it was widely condemned as an effort to legalize discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Pence initially defended the law, before — under pressure from the likes of Tim Cook, Salesforce, and the NCAA — he called on the Indiana General Assembly to clarify that the law did not create a license to discriminate against the gay community, infuriating some evangelicals

Trending

TThe law could now be used to strike down Indiana’s near-total abortion ban. In the complaint the ACLU notes that “under Jewish law, a fetus attains the status of a living person only at birth,” and quotes the 19th century Orthodox Rabbi Moshe of Pressburg, declaring, “No woman is required to build the world by destroying herself.” Lawyers also argue that in a number of majority-Muslim countries  — including Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates — abortion is legal to preserve the pregnant person’s health: “Islam does not believe that the fetus is ensouled at the moment of conception and some Muslim scholars take the position that the fetus does not possess a soul until 120 days after conception.

This is the second ACLU lawsuit challenging Indiana’s ban. The ban is currently enjoined while the first suit — which argues the ban violates Indianans’ rights to liberty and privacy — is being considered by the state’s Supreme Court.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Bryan Cranston Says He'll Shut Down Production Company, Sell Half of Mezcal Brand by 2026: "I Want to Change the Paradigm"

Steven Spielberg 'Felt Helpless' Watching Drew Barrymore Being 'Robbed of Her Childhood' While Making 'E.T.,' but 'I Wasn't Her Dad'

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Lists Renovated Missouri Ranch House

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad