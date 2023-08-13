A MAGA Mob Called for His Death, But Mike Pence Just Can’t Quit MAGA

Despite a MAGA mob calling for his death on Jan. 6 and erecting a literal gallows to hang him, Mike Pence still refuses to separate himself fully from the MAGA movement.

The former vice president did not distance himself from MAGA when Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked on Sunday if he still considers himself a “MAGA Republican.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what we did in the Trump-Pence administration for four years. You better believe it,” Pence responded.

“Under the Trump-Pence administration with the support of MAGA Americans, we literally did make America great again,” he added.

CHUCK TODD: Do you consider yourself a MAGA Republican?



Todd asked again, “You feel like you’re a MAGA Republican or not?”

“I’m a Christian, a conservative and a Republican in that order,” Pence replied. “I’ve always said that. People who know me know those are my values. Those are my ideals. And I really believe that the agenda that I’ve always been about.”

Pence has repeatedly defended Trump and his actions on Jan. 6, even though those actions arguably put him and his family in danger. Last month, Pence said of Trump on that day, “While his words were reckless, I’m not yet convinced they were criminal.”

Despite Pence’s attempts not to distance himself from Trump and his supporters, likely in the hopes of earning their votes for his 2024 presidential bid, extremists are renewing the calls to hang him, Rolling Stone reported earlier this month.

"I want to watch his toes dangle in the breeze," one user of online forum TheDonald wrote recently.

“I want to stand beside you as witness,” another user responded, adding, “I want to pull the lever.”