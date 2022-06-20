 Mike Pence Says Biden Is the Biggest Liar He's Seen in Office - Rolling Stone
Pence Says He’s Never Seen a President Lie as Much as … Biden

The former vice president is still carrying water for Donald Trump, who wanted him dead last Jan. 6 after he refused to accept one of the most consequential fabrications in American history

KENNESAW, GEORGIA - MAY 23: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at the Cobb County International Airport on May 23, 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Kemp is running for reelection against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in tomorrow's Republican gubernatorial primary. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)KENNESAW, GEORGIA - MAY 23: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at the Cobb County International Airport on May 23, 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia. Kemp is running for reelection against former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in tomorrow's Republican gubernatorial primary. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp at the Cobb County International Airport on May 23, 2022 in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump knew his supporters were storming the Capitol last Jan. 6 when he tweeted that Mike Pence lacked “courage,” causing the rioters to “surge,” according to the Jan. 6 committee. The committee also revealed that the Proud Boys, the extremist militia Trump told to “stand back and stand by,” intended to kill Pence during the attack if they had the chance. Some in the crowd chanted for Pence to be hung for his failure to illegally stop the certification of the Electoral College. Upon hearing the news, Trump said Pence “deserved” it.

A violent mob calling for the vice president’s head is one of many terrifying consequences of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was rigged, which may be the most outlandish, traitorous fabrication in American history. Pence’s refusal to accept this fabrication when it mattered most all but destroyed his standing in the Republican Party, in addition to almost getting him killed.

Pence on Monday said he’s never seen a president who doles out so many falsehoods as … Joe Biden.

“Have you ever seen a president who refused to accept blame and commits so many falsehoods — I’m being very polite here calling it falsehoods — who on any given day is out there saying stuff that just isn’t true?” Larry Kudlow of Fox Business asked Pence of President Biden. “Have you ever seen anything like that?”

“Never in my lifetime,” Pence replied. “I said today that there has never been a time in my life when a president was more disconnected from the American people.”

Again, Kudlow and Pence are talking about Biden here.

The exchange is astonishing given everything the Jan. 6 committee has revealed over the course of its first three public hearings, the last of which focused on Trump’s pressured campaign to convince Pence to illegally block the certification of the election results. Trump allegedly called Pence a “pussy” as he refused to do so on the morning of the riot.

Pence’s refusal to acknowledge that he did the bidding of the most pathological liar anyone could have ever imagined would occupy the Oval Office may be astonishing, but it isn’t really that surprising, considering he clearly has designs on a future in Republican politics. If he’s going to win over the GOP before then — not to mention the Trump supporters who literally want to kill him — he’s going to have to paint Biden as the devil incarnate at every turn. If that means going easy on the man who said he deserved to be executed, so be it. It’s a small price to pay for having absolutely no chance at winning two years from now.

