 Mike Pence's Staff Is Cooperating With Jan. 6 Committee: Report - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Politics Politics News

Mike Pence’s Staff Is Giving Up the Goods to the Jan. 6 Committee: Report

“You could see how much information they already had,” former Pence Press Secretary Alyssa Farrah told Axios of how much the committee had already gleaned

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
Former Vice President Mike PenceFormer Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

AP

Mike Pence’s office is cooperating the the Jan. 6 committee.

Axios reported on Wednesday that “many” figures around the former vice president have voluntarily testified, including his former chief of staff, Marc Short, and his former press secretary, Alyssa Farrah. Keith Kellogg, Pence’s national security adviser who was subpoenaed by the committee in November, also gave a deposition.

One of Axios’ sources said that neither Short nor Kellogg would have cooperated without first getting the green light from Pence himself.

Short, Farrah, and Kellogg aren’t the only staffers to cooperate. Axios notes that multiple tiers of Pence’s staff who were at the White House on Jan. 6 have been “integral” in helping the committee flesh out what happened. “From the two I was in, you could see how much information they already had,” Farrah told Axios of her meetings with the committee last year.

Related Stories

Garland: The DOJ Will Prosecute Jan. 6 Criminals 'At Any Level' Regardless of Whether They Were at Capitol
A Guide to the Right's Unhinged Conspiracy Theories about Jan. 6

Related Stories

tv horror
30 Best Horror TV Shows of All Time
Album Guide: Metallica

Pence’s staff could provide a goldmine of information about what former President Trump was up over the course of the more than three hours from when his speech at the Ellipse concluded, to when he finally tweeted that his supporters should stand down. Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said on Sunday that the committee had received first-hand accounts of Trump’s behavior during the attack on the Capitol. She did not specify who provided those accounts, but CNN later reported that Kellogg was a key witness.

It isn’t shocking that members of Pence’s staff would cooperate with the committee given how Trump has thrown his former vice president under the bus, blaming him for the administration’s inability to overturn the results of the election. The committee hasn’t had as much luck getting Trump’s staff to cooperate, although former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters on Wednesday that she “cooperated fully” with the committee after meeting with it earlier that day.

 

In This Article: Jan. 6, Mike Pence

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.