Mike Pence’s Staff Is Giving Up the Goods to the Jan. 6 Committee: Report

Mike Pence’s office is cooperating the the Jan. 6 committee.

Axios reported on Wednesday that “many” figures around the former vice president have voluntarily testified, including his former chief of staff, Marc Short, and his former press secretary, Alyssa Farrah. Keith Kellogg, Pence’s national security adviser who was subpoenaed by the committee in November, also gave a deposition.

One of Axios’ sources said that neither Short nor Kellogg would have cooperated without first getting the green light from Pence himself.

Short, Farrah, and Kellogg aren’t the only staffers to cooperate. Axios notes that multiple tiers of Pence’s staff who were at the White House on Jan. 6 have been “integral” in helping the committee flesh out what happened. “From the two I was in, you could see how much information they already had,” Farrah told Axios of her meetings with the committee last year.

Pence’s staff could provide a goldmine of information about what former President Trump was up over the course of the more than three hours from when his speech at the Ellipse concluded, to when he finally tweeted that his supporters should stand down. Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said on Sunday that the committee had received first-hand accounts of Trump’s behavior during the attack on the Capitol. She did not specify who provided those accounts, but CNN later reported that Kellogg was a key witness.

It isn’t shocking that members of Pence’s staff would cooperate with the committee given how Trump has thrown his former vice president under the bus, blaming him for the administration’s inability to overturn the results of the election. The committee hasn’t had as much luck getting Trump’s staff to cooperate, although former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters on Wednesday that she “cooperated fully” with the committee after meeting with it earlier that day.