FBI Searches Mike Pence’s Home

The FBI is searching Mike Pence’s home, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The search comes after an aide found around a dozen classified documents in Indiana home of the former vice president last month. The search on Friday is reportedly being conducted with Pence’s full cooperation, and follows discussions between his team and the Justice Department.

The FBI conducted a search of President Joe Biden’s Delaware beach house earlier this month after classified documents had been found at his home and one of his offices. The planned search didn’t yield any new material, and was executed with the full cooperation of Biden’s team.

Trump’s team, however, didn’t fully cooperate as authorities sought to recover classified material from Mar-a-Lago, prompting an FBI raid last August. Attorney General Merrick Garland ultimately appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to investigate both Trump’s handling of sensitive material, as well as his potential role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Mike Pence on Thursday was subpoenaed by Smith regarding the probe into Jan. 6.