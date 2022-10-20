Mike Pence Still Won’t Rule Out Voting for Man Who Wanted Him Dead

Mike Pence during a book even on Wednesday refused to say whether he would vote for former President Donald Trump if he becomes the 2024 Republican nominee. The former vice president responded only that “there might be somebody else who I’d prefer more” when questioned about voting the man who said he “deserved” to be hanged on Jan. 6.

Question: If Trump is the nominee, will you vote for him?

Pence: There might be somebody else who I’d prefer more pic.twitter.com/vkn2WxyKNY — Acyn (@Acyn) October 20, 2022

“I have every confidence that the Republican party is gonna sort out leadership,” Pence continued, indicating that he’s currently focused on the November midterms and will be “thinking about the future” after that.

Pence’s inability to disavow the man who threw him under the bus instead of quelling the violent crowds calling for his death on Jan. 6 isn’t shocking given the GOP’s subservience to Trump. The former vice president is widely considered to be laying the groundwork for a potential 2024 presidential run himself, and is likely concerned about alienating Trump’s base.

Trump allegedly told staffers that Pence “deserved” to be hanged on Jan. 6.

CHENEY: Aware of the rioters' chants to hang Mike Pence, the president responded with this sentiment, "Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it." pic.twitter.com/Vzmat3ccZh — Mike Valerio (@ValerioCNN) June 10, 2022

According to testimony from those present in and around the Capitol during the riot, Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet accusing Pence of not having the “courage to do what was necessary” and subvert the election in his favor caused the already violent crowds to become even more volatile.

In March, Trump indicated that he would not bring Pence back on as vice president if he were to run again, telling the Washington Examiner that he and Pence haven’t spoken “in a long time,” and that he didn’t think his supporters “would accept it” given how hard Trump work to lay blame for his failed insurrection schemes on Pence.