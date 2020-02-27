Pence Is Handling Coronavirus. But First, CPAC

The day after President Trump announced Vice President Mike Pence would be in charge of the country’s response to coronavirus, Pence found time in his schedule to speak at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference that claims to be the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world.”

The vice president entered to Free’s “All Right Now” and began his speech by addressing the coronavirus epidemic. “President Trump has no higher priority than the health, safety, and well-being of the American people,” he told the crowd of conservatives, adding that Trump “took unprecedented actions” to protect Americans from the spread of the virus. He added that the risk to Americans “remains low” and said, “We are ready for anything.”

He then said, “This is no time for partisanship,” before launching into very partisan remarks.

“I’m here for one reason, and one reason only,” Pence said, “and that is that our movement, our party, and America need four more years of Donald Trump in the White House.”

He sang the president’s praises and maligned former President Barack Obama. “How great is it to have a president of the United States who embraces his role as the leader of the free world?” he said, adding, “Where the last administration was sending pallets of cash to terrorists in Iran, this president has taken the fight to radical Islamic terrorists on our terms on their soil.”

Yup. Good thing he avoided partisanship. That could have gotten really ugly — especially from an official tasked with saving lives from a potential pandemic.