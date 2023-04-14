Pence Booed at NRA Event in Home State

Mike Pence, who was born in Indiana, represented Indiana in Congress, and served as the governor of Indiana, spoke on Friday at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, which is taking place in Indiana. He was booed loudly.

“I love you too,” Pence said after the not-so-warm welcome.

Pence is one of several top Republicans — including former President Donald Trump — speaking at the NRA event in the wake of a string of mass shootings, including one that left five people dead in a Louisville, Kentucky, bank on Monday. Republicans have responded by proposing a series of vague, impractical, and at time totally absurd remedies. Pence cycled through several of them on Friday, eliciting cheers from the audience that had just booed him for refusing to illegally stop the certification of the 2020 election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

He called for people who engage in mass shootings to be executed quickly, despite the fact that mass shooters them — including the shooter who killed six people, including three children, at a school in Nashville late last month — are often prepared to die at the scene. He also called for the nation’s schools to be turned into heavily fortified compounds, another favorite measure Republicans trot out every time children are slaughtered by kind of high-powered killing machines the NRA has dedicated a weekend to glorifying. He then called for strengthening mental health care in America. The family of the man who shot up the bank in Louisville on Monday said he showed no “warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act.”

“The answer to mass shootings is not fewer guns,” Pence said.