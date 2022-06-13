 Fox News Guest Calls 'Bullshit' on Network for Burying Jan. 6 Hearing - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Radiohead Offshoot Band The Smile Announce 2022 North American Tour
Home Politics Politics News

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

“We should be talking about the Jan. 6 hearings that go on live that this network failed to cover, because I tell you what: the real fight is for democracy,” said progressive radio host Mike Crute

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
General view of the House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022. (Photo by Jabin Botsford / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JABIN BOTSFORD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)General view of the House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022. (Photo by Jabin Botsford / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JABIN BOTSFORD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on June 9, 2022.

Jabin Botsford/AFP/Getty Images

A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night.

Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about the fight for democracy.

Responding to a recent report about some Democrats questioning whether President Biden should run for reelection, Crute said that Biden “should be out there fighting for democracy every single day.”

Related Stories

Trump Guided by 'Inebriated' Rudy Giuliani on Election Night: Jan. 6 Hearing
What to Expect from the Second Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Related Stories

beatles in india
The Beatles in India: 16 Things You Didn't Know
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

“We should be talking about the Jan. 6 hearings that go on live that this network failed to cover, because I tell you what: the real fight is for democracy,” he continued. “The real fight is for the soul, and the real bullshit is that your network won’t cover it.”

“Woah, woah, woah,” Emanuel interjected. “We covered it plenty. We just aired it on the Fox Business Network. We sent it out to all our Fox stations. If you’re going to come on here, let me set the record straight. I want to be neutral here but when you attack our network, I have a problem with that.”

 

Rather than air the primetime hearing like most other outlets, Fox not only stuck with its regularly scheduled programming, but neither Tucker Carlson Tonight nor Hannity aired a single commercial. Instead, Fox Business Network, which averages a fraction of the nightly viewers as Fox News Channel, carried the hearings live.

Yet Crouere grumbled about Crute’s choice of words in describing Fox’s coverage. “That’s the kind of filth we get from the other side: using profane language,” he complained. Crute replied that Bill Barr, the former attorney general under President Trump, described his claims of election fraud as “bullshit” too, as the Jan. 6 committee revealed at Thursday’s hearing. 

Fox News is planning on airing the second of the series of hearings, which will take place Monday morning and will include testimony from Chris Stirewalt, a former digital politics editor at the network who was fired after its decision desk called Arizona for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

In This Article: Fox News, Jan. 6, Jan. 6 Committee

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: How Blackpink Went From Strangers to Sisters to Pop Supernovas
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.