Farewell to Mike Bloomberg 2020, the Most Colossal Flop of a Presidential Campaign in Modern History

WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg took the stage in the early evening on Super Tuesday and made a bold assertion. No matter how the results shook out that night, he told his supporters, “we have done something no one else thought was possible.”

In a sense, he was right: He spent half a billion dollars and the only thing he won outright on Super Tuesday was the territory of American Samoa. He’d spent huge sums of money in states like Virginia and Minnesota, where Joe Biden scarcely had a presence, and gotten trounced by the former vice president. He’d staked his campaign on a commanding Super Tuesday performance and ended the night with a paltry 44 delegates.

On Wednesday morning, Bloomberg announced he was dropping out of the race, ending one of the most expensive and disastrous presidential campaigns in history.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for president to defeat Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump — because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult.”

In his statement, Bloomberg said he was endorsing Joe Biden. “I’ve known Joe for a very long time,” Bloomberg said. “I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country — including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.”

He went on: “I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life. Today I am glad to endorse him — and I will work to make him the next President of the United States.”