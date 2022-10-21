Democrats Dial Up the Cringe With ‘Midnights’ Memes
It turns out every politician in Washington was also staying up past their bedtimes in anticipation of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights, and their posts might just be the thing that gets listeners to go back to bed. With 18 nights left until the midterms, engagement-hungry Democrats are harnessing every bit of star power they can to get some last minute exposure — and for better or worse these memes did a number on us, but who’s counting?
I [can’t] promise that you’ll never find another like this meme, from Senate hopeful Tim Ryan.
Because a lot of people posted it…
Like, a lot.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also gets point for at least attempting a joke, highlighting the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” to take a jab at the GOP’s message to the American people.
Rep. Juan Vargas also played on one of the album’s track titles in wondering when Congress is going to pass the Dream Act.
“Midnights (Mark’s Version)” is all about data privacy.
Credit where credit is due, it seems Rep. Ilhan Omar may be the one true Swifty amongst the bunch. Her Midnights cover art edit was posted on Sept. 2, more than a month before the release.
Taylor did happen to shed a bit of light on her opinion regarding the goings-on on Capitol Hill. Legislators can listen closely for a should out on the track “Anti-Hero.”
“Covert narcissism lightly disguised as altruism like some kind of congressman,” she sings.
