Democrats Dial Up the Cringe With ‘Midnights’ Memes

It turns out every politician in Washington was also staying up past their bedtimes in anticipation of Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights, and their posts might just be the thing that gets listeners to go back to bed. With 18 nights left until the midterms, engagement-hungry Democrats are harnessing every bit of star power they can to get some last minute exposure — and for better or worse these memes did a number on us, but who’s counting?

I [can’t] promise that you’ll never find another like this meme, from Senate hopeful Tim Ryan.

I've spent many Midnights awake fighting for hardworking Ohioans. I wouldn’t have it any other way. pic.twitter.com/0nObaVnOjm — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) October 21, 2022

Because a lot of people posted it…

It’s after Midnight but join us for our Midnights listening party and text bank to celebrate @taylorswift13 new album and keep PA from turning RED. Let’s make sure we put @JoshShapiroPA name in the BLANK SPACE on the ballot.



TONIGHT at 6pm! Sign up at https://t.co/4kpqWNrPJi pic.twitter.com/RJ88tV6Zsg — Students for Shapiro (@students4shaps) October 21, 2022

Like, a lot.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer also gets point for at least attempting a joke, highlighting the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” to take a jab at the GOP’s message to the American people.

House Republicans to the American people: pic.twitter.com/q8Iy4M4531 — Steny Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) October 21, 2022

Rep. Juan Vargas also played on one of the album’s track titles in wondering when Congress is going to pass the Dream Act.

Hey @SenateDems @SenateGOP can I ask you a question…?



When are you going to pass the Dream Act? #HomeIsHere pic.twitter.com/UEpZNanTdz — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) October 21, 2022

“Midnights (Mark’s Version)” is all about data privacy.

I wonder if one of @taylorswift13 's tracks tonight will be about data privacy…that’s certainly an issue that keeps me up at midnight.



Today I wrote a letter to Meta expressing my concerns about some of their data privacy issues. Maybe a song is next? — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 20, 2022

Credit where credit is due, it seems Rep. Ilhan Omar may be the one true Swifty amongst the bunch. Her Midnights cover art edit was posted on Sept. 2, more than a month before the release.

Progress 🤝Midnights



67 days until the Midterms and 49 days until Midnight.



Let the countdown begin! pic.twitter.com/6o3JCdsQf4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 2, 2022

Taylor did happen to shed a bit of light on her opinion regarding the goings-on on Capitol Hill. Legislators can listen closely for a should out on the track “Anti-Hero.”

“Covert narcissism lightly disguised as altruism like some kind of congressman,” she sings.