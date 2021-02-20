 Michelle Wie West Responds to Giuliani's Disgusting Remarks About Her - Rolling Stone
Michelle Wie West Responds to Rudy Giuliani’s Reprehensible Remarks About Her

The former mayor made lewd comments about the golfer during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast

Michelle Wie gestures after her tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Chaska, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AP

Golfer Michelle Wie West put America’s disgusting mayor, Rudy Giuliani, in his place after he made demeaning, objectifying comments about her while appearing on a podcast hosted by former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon.

While Giuliani and Bannon were discussing the passing of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, Giuliani said he had a “funny” story to tell about a time he and Rush were golfing. But, if you know anything about Giuliani and his history of horrific behavior (see: his appearance in the latest Borat movie), you’ll know that the story he’s about to tell is not a good one.

“On the green is Michele Wie, and she is getting ready to putt,” Giuliani said. “Now Michelle Wie is gorgeous. She’s six feet. And she has a strange putting stance. She bends all the way over, and her panties show. And the press was going crazy. Because they were trying to take pictures… I said ‘[Rush], it’s not me, it’s not you.'”

After telling his story, Giuliani paused and asked, “Is that OK to tell that joke on the air?”

To which Bannon responded, “Well you already told it, so I don’t know,” and Giuliani laughed maniacally.

Wie West responded on Twitter but did not deign to repeat Giuliani’s name. “What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory,” Wie West wrote. “I shudder thinking he was smiling to my face and complimenting my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day.”

“What should be discussed is the elite skill level that women play at, not what we wear or look like,” she continued.

Wie West went on further to explain that she had been trying out a new putting stance at the time in an attempt to improve her game. “NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt,” she wrote.

In This Article: Michelle Wie West, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon

