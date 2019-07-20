Michelle Obama Comes Out Against Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Remarks: ‘It’s Our America’

Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world. And on Friday afternoon, she posted a tweet criticizing President Donald Trump’s recent racist tweets and remarks telling four progressive women of color representatives, all of whom are American citizens, to “go back” where they came from.

“What truly makes our country great is its diversity,” Obama tweeted. “I’ve seen that beauty in so many ways over the years. Whether we are born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for us all. We must remember it’s not my America or your America. It’s our America.”

The former first lady has shied from the political spotlight during the Trump presidency, but a recent YouGov poll released on Thursday revealed that Obama had usurped actress Angelina Jolie to claim the top spot. Her husband, former president Barack Obama, is currently the second most admired man to billionaire Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

President Trump has stoked nationalist fervor by saying that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should return to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Early on Saturday morning, he quote tweeted Katie Hopkins’s video of Trump’s rally earlier this week where the crowd began chanting, “Send her back!” Trump tried to distance himself from the chant—before embracing the chant the very next day—but the video from the rally shows he basked in the chants for 12-13 seconds before speaking again.

As you can see, I did nothing to lead people on, nor was I particularly happy with their chant. Just a very big and patriotic crowd. They love the USA! https://t.co/6IVKEffNnq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2019

For those not familiar, Hopkins is a British commentator who was forced to leave her radio show after calling for a “final solution” for Muslims living in the United Kingdom, as FWD.us president Todd Schute pointed out on Twitter. Hopkins has also made remarks in the past that blamed Jews for the attack on the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue. Earlier this month, Trump retweeted Hopkins, who came to prominence after appearing on the UK version of Trump’s reality show, The Apprentice. In that tweet, Hopkins called for a second Trump term and for Trump-like member of parliament Boris Johnson to become prime minister of the UK.

As Michelle Obama said in her 2016 Democratic National Convention speech, “When they go low, we go high.” Trump certainly has held up his end of that bargain by going literally as low as possible.