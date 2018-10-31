Michelle Obama Book Tour to Feature Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon

Michelle Obama is hitting the road to promote her upcoming book Becoming (in stores November 13th) and she’ll be joined by an all-star list of moderators that includes Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Valerie Jarrett.

“Attendees at Mrs. Obama’s events will hear Mrs. Obama’s honest reflections on the experiences and events, both public and private, that have shaped her,” reads a press release, “from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her years spent at the most famous address in the world.”

In a move virtually without precedent in the publishing world, the book tour will exclusively hit basketball arenas that seat about 20,000 people each. The events will be open to the general public, but ten percent of the tickets are being given to charities, schools and community groups. For more ticket information, check out the book’s official website.

About a year before Barack Obama left office, a bidding war erupted for the rights to his memoir along with a separate work by Michelle Obama. Penguin Random House ultimately won the project for a reported $65 million, far and away the most money ever given to a former president for a book. Prior to this, Bill Clinton had the record when he was given $15 million for the rights to his book My Life by Knopf.

Any book deal of that size obligates the writer to promote it with an extensive book tour that mixes media interviews with personal appearances. Here is a complete list of stops on the book tour along with the name of the moderator that will appear at the event.

Michelle Obama Book Tour Dates

November 13th – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Oprah Winfrey)

November 15th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (Tracee Ellis Ross)

November 17th – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Valerie Jarrett)

November 24th – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Michele Norris)

November 25th – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (Elizabeth Alexander)

November 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Phoebe Robinson)

December 1st – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Elizabeth Alexander)

December 11th – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (Phoebe Robinson)

December 13th – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena (Reese Witherspoon)

December 14th – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center (Michele Norris)

December 17th – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Valerie Jarrett)

December 19th – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (Sarah Jessica Parker)