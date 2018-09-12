Michelle Obama Announces North American Book Tour

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will make speaking appearances this fall in support of her memoir, Becoming. The 10-city tour will see her sitting down with yet-to-be-announced moderators who will discuss her life stories. It will kick off on November 13th in Chicago; the date coincides with the North American release date of the book.

“I’ve spent the last year and a half reflecting on my story as deeply and honestly as I could, and now I’m thrilled to travel the country and do the same with readers this fall,” Obama said in a statement. “I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories –all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals – so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday September 21st at 10 a.m. local time at www.BecomingMichelleObama.com. People interested in buying tickets will have to register from now through the 18th via Ticketmaster, since Obama is using the company’s “Verified Fan” program, which lets people buy them before the general on sale (reducing the number of bogus tickets that show up online.) She will also be offering VIP meet and greet packages through Ticketmaster.

At the appearances, Obama will be discussing her private and public lives, going back to growing up on the South Side of Chicago up through her stay at the White House. She’ll also likely be discussing her advocacy for the rights of women and girls, her signature cause.

In a two-minute Facebook video, she said she hopes her story inspires conversations among its readers so they can discover more about themselves. “I’m proud [of the book because] it is candid, it is honest, it is totally and utterly me,” she said of the book. “I’m also a little frightened because it is so candid and honest and open, but I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Michelle Obama Tour Dates

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/17 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/11 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

12/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

12/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center