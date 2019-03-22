It’s Friday, So Enjoy This Video of Michael Scott as All the 2020 Candidates

Michael Scott assumed many forms over the course of his run on The Office — Michael Scarn, Michael the Magic, Date Mike, Prison Mike, Mykonos and Orville Tottenbacher — to name a few. The character’s chameleonic existence makes him a perfect cypher for pretty much every Democratic presidential candidate.

Alex Griswold, a reporter at the conservative-leaning Washington Free Beacon, shared a new video of Michael Scott clips that encapsulate the various candidates in the 2020 field. For Joe Biden (who has not yet officially announced his candidacy), there’s Michael Scott getting uncomfortably affectionate with Phyllis. For Kamala Harris, there’s Michael Scott locking everyone in the conference room and shouting, “If you think prison is so wonderful, then enjoy prison!”

We see Michael awkwardly declaring that he’s 2/15ths Native American Indian (Elizabeth Warren) and spanking his nephew (Amy Klobuchar). There’s also an on-the-nose quote to match Beto O’Rourke’s suave image, with Michael saying, “I have flaws — what are they? Oh, I don’t know, I sing in the shower, sometimes I spend too much time volunteering, occasionally I’ll hit somebody with my car.”

Griswold’s Office homage follows a video from Thomas Hatfield, who curated Vines for every Democratic candidate. It even opens with an Office clip for Kirsten Gillibrand, in which Michael Scott blasts Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance” and casually cracks, “It’s Britney, bitch.”