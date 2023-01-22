Republican Justifies MTG on Homeland Security Committee: ‘She’s Matured’ Out of Being 9/11 Truther

It’s totally cool with Rep. Michael McCaul that conspiracy peddler Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been placed on the Homeland Security Committee. “She’s matured,” McCaul said when confronted with the fact that Greene spouted 9/11 conspiracy theories as recently as 2018, when she was 44 years old.

“I want to ask you a very quick question about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was removed from all congressional committees in 2021,” ABC This Week host Martha Raddatz said to McCaul. “Now she will sit on Homeland Security and the Oversight [Committees] in the new Congress. She doubted 9/11. She doubted a plane hit the Pentagon. She later apologized for that, but she said that in 2018. Should she be on that committee? You were on that committee.”

“I chaired the committee,” McCaul said. “You know, these conspiracy theories that people go down, I disagree with those. I’m having to debunk this. This one was the worst violation; 9/11 was not a hoax. It was a carried out by Al Qaida. there’s no question in my mind.”

Noticing McCaul had dodged the question, Raddatz asked again, “Should she be on the committee?”

“You know, look, this was 2018,” McCaul said. “I will tell you, she has matured… I think she realizes she doesn’t know everything, and she wants to learn and become, I think, more of a team player.”

Asked if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should be on Homeland Security and Oversight Committees after previously embracing 9/11 conspiracy theories, GOP Rep. McCaul says, "She has matured, I think. She realizes she doesn't know everything.” https://t.co/nvA1rMizYa pic.twitter.com/b6RXExFAPZ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 22, 2023

The congressman then added that other members of Congress should take it upon themselves to educate Greene on the difference between facts and fiction. (Although considering how many Republicans, like Greene, believe the 2020 election was stolen that’s a tall order.)

“I think it’s incumbent upon more senior members to try — look, she’s a member of Congress — to try to bring her in and try to educate her that these theories that she has are not accurate,” McCaul said. Trending Anti-Abortion Voters Have Picked an Early 2024 Favorite. It's Not Trump Inside Sundance’s Top-Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary ‘SNL’: Aubrey Plaza’s Wild ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion With Amy Poehler ‘SNL’ Cold Open: Drag ‘George Santos’ Crashes NFL Playoffs, Lies His Face Off

But 9/11 trutherism isn’t the only conspiracy Greene has endorsed. She also promoted QAnon beliefs. When asked to explain her past belief in QAnon conspiracy theories, Greene blamed “the internet.”

“Like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet,” she said on Fox News. Now, Greene tries to suck others into believing things she puts on the internet. Like a video she posted Saturday claiming Covid-19 was “imported” to the U.S. to help steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.