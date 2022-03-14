Michael Flynn Says Putin’s Ukraine Invasion Is Disrupting Bill Gates’ ‘New World Order’

Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s disgraced former national security advisor, wants you to know he’s the “last guy” who would be an apologist for Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader currently conducting a murderous attack on Ukraine.

Flynn would also like you to know, however, that Putin’s invasion “has now upset” plans for a “New World Order” organized by people like billionaire Bill Gates, who are (somehow) pushing to eliminate “God and a soul.”

That is a conspiracy theory word salad from Flynn, but it goes toward a dangerous end: setting up Putin as a hero to a host of conspiracy theorists and covering for an invasion that has caused mass death and suffering in Ukraine.

“Someone like Vladimir Putin has upset this balance of the New World Order they were trying to achieve by going into Ukraine. And you know, I’m probably the last person that’s going to be a Putin apologist. I won’t be, but what I do understand are the dynamics that are playing out in Ukraine right now,” Flynn said on March 8 during an appearance on Thrivetime Show, a podcast hosted by anti-vaxx commentator Clay Clark. Together, Flynn and Clark have organized the Reawaken America tour, a far-right event traveling to cities across the U.S. featuring conspiracy-pushing speakers such as Eric Trump, Roger Stone, and MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell.

Michael Flynn said “Vladimir Putin has now upset” the plans of “New World Order” by “going into Ukraine,” but claimed he isn’t a “Putin apologist.” pic.twitter.com/U46EBDtJn4 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 13, 2022

Flynn continued his rant on Clark’s podcast by claiming that the World Economic Forum and billionaires like Gates are angry with Putin for invading Ukraine and ruining their plans for world domination. “All of what we are seeing play out in Europe right now is an upsetting of the balance of the world order as they want it—as people like [Israeli professor and historian] Dr. [Yuval Noah] Harari, as people like Klaus Schwab [founder of the World Economic Forum] and others,” Flynn said. “Bill Gates is another one.”

These individuals, Flynn claimed, “are very smart, they’re very well resourced, and they have a very sort of strategic idea of how they want to see the world develop.” He added, “God and a soul are not part of that strategy.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, Schwab and others have been accused by conspiracy theorists of trying to use the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to “reorganize global societies and economies to their benefit” while implementing a “global totalitarian regime” led by the rich and powerful. The conspiracy theory, known as “The Great Reset,” stems from a report by the same name issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in June 2020. According to WEF, “’The Great Reset’ is a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of our economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.” But conspiracy theorists see “The Great Reset” as a threat to people everywhere as the global elite concentrate their power and control.

Flynn’s attempt to link Ukraine back to his pet conspiracies muddies the waters, painting Putin as a resistor of global elites, rather than a cruel autocrat invading a sovereign nation to secure his legacy, no matter how many people die as a result.