Michael Cohen: Trump Pulled Off the ‘Greatest Grift in U.S. History’

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said that he believes the former president will not run again, having already pulled off “the greatest grift in U.S. history” raising money from his supporters who believe his lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Cohen, during a Meet the Press appearance on Sunday, said that Trump wants to keep the grift going and hopes to continue raising millions of dollars from his supporters to purportedly help overturn the election. According to Cohen, Trump running again in 2024 might put that in jeopardy.

“Yeah, so this should become a documentary, and it should be called the greatest grift in U.S. history. Donald Trump has made it very clear that he is grifting off of the American people, these supporters, these individuals that are just sending money to him at record levels,” Cohen said. “So, one of the biggest problems for Donald Trump is that he makes a statement, right, that ‘I’m thinking about it, I’m thinking about [running].’ That’s only to keep the grift growing and to keep the grift going.”

WATCH: Michael Cohen calls former President Trump’s 2024 campaign rumors, “the greatest grift in U.S. history.”@MichaelCohen212: “If he loses, which he will, in 2024, what happens to the Big Lie? The Big Lie disappears. … There goes the big grift.” pic.twitter.com/ZSCyFSlS9F — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 28, 2021

Cohen continued, saying that Trump would tease a potential run right up to the “very last second” when he will bow out, similar to what he did when he hinted at a run in 2011. Prolonging the possibility of a 2024 run, Cohen said, would allow the grift to continue.

“One of the things Donald Trump has done is grift off of the big lie, that the election was stolen from him in 2020. It was not stolen from him,” Cohen said. “If he loses, and he will in 2024, what happens to the big lie? The big lie disappears. He can’t now be like the boy who cried wolf. ‘Oh, they stole it from me in 2020, they now stole it from me in 2024.’ Right? Now that goes out the door, and there goes his money, there goes the big grift. So, like I said before, it’s not going to happen. He’s going to run it — like he did in 2011 — right to the very, very last second.”

Cohen, once Trump’s personal attorney and one of his closest allies, turned on him when he cooperated with law enforcement. He was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to numerous crimes, including tax evasion and campaign finance violations in connection with paying off actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to keep them silent during the 2020 campaign about their affairs with Trump. He is currently promoting a book, Disloyal, which he wrote about his time with Trump.