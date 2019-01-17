×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Stunning 'Say Hello 2 Heaven' at Chris Cornell Tribute Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Michael Cohen, Sex Symbol

Trump’s former fixer paid to have online poll results rigged in the president’s favor, and to boost his zaddy status

By

Reporter

Ryan Bort's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney, takes a call near the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. Following FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room, the Department of Justice announced that they are placing him under criminal investigation. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, takes a call near the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City.

Yana Paskova/Getty Images

Michael Cohen: so hot right now.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer paid the owner of an IT firm to rig an online poll in favor of Trump as he considered a run for president. According to the WSJ, in early 2015 Cohen agreed to give RedFinch Solutions owner John Granger $50,000 to cook the poll results. Instead, he gave him between $12,000 and $13,000 in cash stuffed in a Walmart bag, along with a boxing glove Cohen said had been worn by a Brazilian mixed-martial arts fighter. Cohen went ahead and billed the Trump Organization for the full $50,000.

As he did in August while pleading guilty to crimes including violations of federal campaign finance law, Cohen alleged on Thursday that the scheme to doctor online poll results was the brainchild of his former boss.

What Cohen did not address on Twitter was the full extent of his relationship with Granger, which would later include a deal to assist Cohen in creating a “Women For Cohen” Twitter account in an effort to cast the salt-and-pepper-haired attorney as one of the hottest sex symbols of the 2016 campaign. Though the poll results were never fixed, @WomenForCohen was created in May 2016. It was very much active throughout the campaign.

“#TGIF and thank god this #stud is working hard for @realDonaldTrump to win #POTUS,” a post from July read.

“Never too late for #mcm & a #selfie,” read one from November, along with a up-close shot of Cohen sporting a mirrored sunglasses and a rugged five-o’clock shadow.

In September, the account retweeted a post from Cohen comparing himself to a young Andy Garcia. “You look even more sexy!” added @WomenForCohen. “But the closest doppelgänger for sure! #ourguy #awesome.”

A few months later, the account retweeted Cohen again, bestowing the “best looking men award” on the president-elect and his attorney.

Over two hundred people have replied to the tweet, the first of which being Cohen himself. “thank you for your continued support!” he wrote, making sure to tag Trump.

In December, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for a variety of federal crimes.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Michael Cohen

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad