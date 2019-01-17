Michael Cohen, Sex Symbol

Michael Cohen: so hot right now.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump’s former attorney and fixer paid the owner of an IT firm to rig an online poll in favor of Trump as he considered a run for president. According to the WSJ, in early 2015 Cohen agreed to give RedFinch Solutions owner John Granger $50,000 to cook the poll results. Instead, he gave him between $12,000 and $13,000 in cash stuffed in a Walmart bag, along with a boxing glove Cohen said had been worn by a Brazilian mixed-martial arts fighter. Cohen went ahead and billed the Trump Organization for the full $50,000.

As he did in August while pleading guilty to crimes including violations of federal campaign finance law, Cohen alleged on Thursday that the scheme to doctor online poll results was the brainchild of his former boss.

As for the @WSJ article on poll rigging, what I did was at the direction of and for the sole benefit of @realDonaldTrump @POTUS. I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn’t deserve it. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 17, 2019

What Cohen did not address on Twitter was the full extent of his relationship with Granger, which would later include a deal to assist Cohen in creating a “Women For Cohen” Twitter account in an effort to cast the salt-and-pepper-haired attorney as one of the hottest sex symbols of the 2016 campaign. Though the poll results were never fixed, @WomenForCohen was created in May 2016. It was very much active throughout the campaign.

“#TGIF and thank god this #stud is working hard for @realDonaldTrump to win #POTUS,” a post from July read.

“Never too late for #mcm & a #selfie,” read one from November, along with a up-close shot of Cohen sporting a mirrored sunglasses and a rugged five-o’clock shadow.

Michael Cohen spent Trump's money on a Twitter account talking about how hot Michael Cohen is, and the results are incredible. https://t.co/c6PYVuC9I9 pic.twitter.com/ehHTHWpsyJ — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 17, 2019

In September, the account retweeted a post from Cohen comparing himself to a young Andy Garcia. “You look even more sexy!” added @WomenForCohen. “But the closest doppelgänger for sure! #ourguy #awesome.”

You look even more sexy! But the closest doppelgänger for sure! #ourguy #awesome https://t.co/Gzh5sBR7Jl — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) September 1, 2016

A few months later, the account retweeted Cohen again, bestowing the “best looking men award” on the president-elect and his attorney.

Best looking men award goes to 👇🏻 We love you guys! #ThankYouTour2016 #MakeAmericaGreatAgain https://t.co/d4x8kYkwTn — Women For Cohen (@WomenForCohen) December 3, 2016

Over two hundred people have replied to the tweet, the first of which being Cohen himself. “thank you for your continued support!” he wrote, making sure to tag Trump.

In December, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for a variety of federal crimes.