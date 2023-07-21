Michael Cohen Settles Lawsuit Against Trump Organization Days Before Trial

Ex-Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen settled a lawsuit Friday over legal bills he claims are owed to him by the former president. The details of the settlement have not been made public.

Cohen sued Trump’s flagship company, The Trump Organization, in 2019, alleging his former employer wrongfully ceased paying for his legal representation after federal investigators began seeking Cohen’s cooperation during their various probes into the former president. Cohen alleged the company owed him $1.9 million in legal bills.

The suit was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, and the last-minute settlement staves off yet another courtroom debacle for the former president. In a statement issued Friday, Cohen said that the settlement resolved the situation “in a manner satisfactory to all parties.”

But Trump and Cohen will likely clash in court in the near-sh future. The former attorney is a central figure in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump regarding a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen was convicted in 2018 of having made an unlawful campaign contribution to Trump when he paid Daniels $130,000 in order to buy her silence regarding an alleged affair with the former president shortly before the election. Cohen made the payment using his own money but received reimbursement payments from The Trump Organization. In 2019, Cohen would agree to cooperate with Manhattan prosecutors over Trump's role in the hush money scheme.

In March, Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the payment. In his rage over the indictment, the former president set his sights on obtaining revenge against Cohen, suing him in April for $500 million dollars and alleging that his former lawyer violated attorney-client privilege through his public statements and comments about Trump.

So while Trump may have shelled out an undisclosed amount to avoid courtroom deliberations over Cohen’s legal fees, his former lawyer is not likely to fade into the background. Trump’s trial date regarding the Daniels case has been set for March of 2024, and we’d bet that Cohen will be there.