Michael Cohen Says Prosecutors ‘Are Going After Donald, Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka’

“They committed crimes,” Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, said of the Trump Organization, adding, “I can assure you that Donald Trump is guilty of his own crimes.”

But prosecutors aren’t just focused on Trump, Cohen said, “They are going after Donald, Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka.”

Appearing on Meet the Press on Sunday, Cohen discussed the ongoing case against the Trump Organization as New York law enforcement examines the company’s finances. According to Cohen, Trump often fraudulently inflated the worth of his assets to get better financing deals — something Cohen admitted he helped him do.

“Was I involved in much of the inflation and deflation of his assets? The answer to that is yes,” Cohen told host Chuck Todd.

Cohen said that he tries to be careful discussing the case because he doesn’t want to “tip off Trump or the Trump Organization’s people about what is actually happening.” But, he said, the Manhattan district attorney and New York attorney general’s joint investigation doesn’t stop at Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime CFO who was recently charged with 15 counts of financial crimes — including falsifying business records and federal tax fraud. Prosecutors have their sights set on bigger targets: Trump and his children.

“Allen Weisselberg is not the key to this,” Cohen said. “They are going after Donald, they’re going after Don Jr, Eric, Ivanka, a whole slew of individuals. Family, you know, family as well.”

Later in the interview, Todd asked, “Do you now believe that the Trump Organization is a criminal enterprise?”

“I don’t even know how to answer that,” Cohen responded. “Are they a criminal enterprise? Let’s just say that they committed crimes.”

Cohen, who cooperated with law enforcement and pleaded guilty to financial crimes before serving three years in prison, said that the investigation has other witnesses in addition to “thousands and thousands” of documents from Cohen.

“Rest assured, I am not their only witness, and most importantly, what I gave to them are thousands and thousands of documents. And as you know in law, there’s something called documentary evidence. I’m not asking anybody to believe me. No different than when I testified before the House Oversight Committee. Every statement that I make, I’ve backed up with documentary evidence.”

He added, “I truly believe that they can indict Donald Trump tomorrow if they really wanted, and be successful.”