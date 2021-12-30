Melania Trump’s NFT Is Just a ‘Moneymaker’ from Someone ‘Trying to Look Busy,’ Former Trump White House Official Says

Melania Trump‘s decision to sell an NFT, or a non-fungible token, was met with healthy skepticism when the former first lady announced the move earlier this month. Now we can add to the list of critics a former Trump White House official who claims to have interacted with her on a day-to-day basis.

The approximately $150 piece of digital artwork — a watercolor of Melania Trump’s eyes — reeks of a cash grab by someone who is just “trying to look busy,” this person told CNN on condition of anonymity.

“This is not exactly using her platform for larger global or domestic impact,” said the former East Wing official. “This is ostensibly a quick moneymaker. It’s a classic Trump move, using their brand and their supporters to cash in.”

In a release, Trump had pledged that a portion of the proceeds will “assist children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and with expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology.” But as to a specific percentage, Trump has neglected to publicly clarify.

“I’m confused by it. It’s very random as a project and seems tone-deaf to release online artwork of yourself for $150,” the former official added. “The timing seems odd too — Covid and natural disasters are impacting the country, and many people are struggling financially.”

A second NFT is expected to hit the market early next month, according to the MelaniaTrump.com website.

Curiously, Donald Trump had said in June that cryptocurrency is a “scam against the dollar.” A few months later, he predicted that it is “potentially a disaster waiting to happen.” But once his wife got in on the trend with “Melania’s Vision,” he puffed up the venture, saying it “epitomizes our American Spirit of ingenuity, creativity, and entrepreneurship.”

Whether Melania ends up giving part of the money she makes on her NFTs to a charity, non-profit, or some other means toward her stated end, it’s probably for the best that she’s the one in her family that’s doing it. After all, her husband was forced to shell out $2 million for illegally misusing charitable funds at his foundation for political purposes.