Melania Trump Calls the Media ‘Dream Killers’ for Scrutinizing Her Sketchy Fundraisers

Melania Trump on Friday called members of the media who reported on one of her alleged charity fundraisers “dream killers.”

The former first lady in a press release took a page from her husband’s well-worn playbook by lashing out against what she perceived as unfair coverage. “The media has created a narrative whereby I am trying to act in an illegal or unethical manner,” she wrote. “That portrayal is simply untrue and adversely affects the children I hope to support. Those who attack my initiatives and create the appearance of impropriety are quite literally dream killers. They have canceled the hopes and dreams of children by trying to cancel me.”

The New York Times reported last week that Melania is under investigation in Florida for hosting an event to raise money for a charity that may not actually exist. Trump’s “Fostering the Future” program, which is part of her Be Best initiative that began while in the White House, is not registered with the Florida Consumer Services Division, according to the Times. A spokesperson for the state agency told the paper that it was “currently investigating whether this event involves an entity operating in violation of” state law.

Melania wrote in the statement released Friday that she does not operate a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and that Fostering the Future is just the name of her platform. She added that the Bradley Impact Fund will be in charge of distributing any funds raised. She also wrote that an Oklahoma school had initially agreed to receive donations from her platform, but then backed out in what she called a “politically motivated decision.” She added that “supporting children is not, and should never be, part of a political agenda.”

The Times confirmed on Friday that an Oklahoma school rejected a donation from Melania. “We were approached about a scholarship by her team but never reached an agreement on the logistics of the scholarship,” said Julien Barbier, CEO the Holberton School, according to the Times.

Trump’s involvement in charities would be less concerning if there weren’t legitimate doubts as to where the money she raises will ultimately end up. The Trumps have a track record of being just plain bad at running charities. In 2019, her husband was ordered to pay $2 million for illegally misusing charitable funds at his foundation to further his own political interests. Trump children Ivanka, Eric, and Don Jr. also had to undergo mandatory training to make sure they stopped grifting.

The scrutiny over the details of Melania’s fundraising efforts comes amid reports suggesting that the winning bid for an NFT auction she launched last month came from the same source that put it up for auction. When announcing her venture into cryptocurrency, Trump said that “a portion” of the sales would go to Fostering the Future, but has not clarified how much. Shortly after her announcement, a former Trump White House official told CNN that the NFT auction was just a “quick moneymaker” from someone “trying to look busy.”