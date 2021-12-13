 Mehmet Oz Whines About Paper's Refusal to Refer to Him as a Doctor - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Dr. Oz Sets a New, Nonsensical Low for Republicans Whining About Being ‘Canceled’

The quack TV doctor running for Senate in Pennsylvania has been complaining since last week that a Philly paper is holding him to the same standard as other doctors running for office

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Dr. Mehmet Oz, Professor of Surgery, Columbia University speaks onstage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Dr. Mehmet Oz, Professor of Surgery, Columbia University speaks onstage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Professor of Surgery, Columbia University speaks onstage during the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit, on Sept. 21, 2021 in New York City.

Riccardo Savi/Getty Images

Mehmet Oz, the quack doctor who last month announced he’s running for Senate in Pennsylvania, is none too pleased that the Philadelphia Inquirer is not going to refer to him as “Dr. Oz,” per the paper’s style guide.

The TV doctor went on Fox & Friends Monday morning to air his grievances. “They’re putting their thumb on the scale,” Oz said. “The Inquirer hates, hates that I’m empowering you, hates that I’m taking on some of the established folks, hates that the entrepreneurial solutions that I’m offering might makes sense. They don’t like that I say what I see. They want to silence me. It’s shocking that it would make them that uncomfortable this early in my campaign.”

It’s unclear in what ways Oz is “empowering” Pennsylvanians, in what ways he’s taking on “establishment folks” (other than running for office with no experience), or what “entrepreneurial solutions” he’s offering. The only business-oriented section of his website — “Grow Our Economy” — doesn’t prescribe anything more specific than “reversing Biden’s failed agenda.”

Oz’s campaign is not about policy specifics, though. It’s about spending several days complaining about how he’s been “canceled” because a newspaper announced they’re going to treat him like they would treat any other doctor running for office. The Inquirer‘s decision to apply their policy to Oz last week prompted him to post a highly produced video bashing the decision. “I won’t be canceled,” he said.

The video was posted on Dec. 8, last Wednesday. Oz is still railing about the decision on Monday, both during his appearance on Fox & Friends, and in another video in which he both rails against the hosts of The View and again takes aim at the Inquirer for not making an exception to its policy. Oz says the paper is full of hypocrites because it refers to Lt. Gov John Fetterman, a Democrat running for Senate, by his government title.

The paper’s style guide is specific to doctors, though, noting that it doesn’t use doctoral titles in order “to avoid complaints of unequal treatment from individuals who worked hard to achieve doctorates in nonmedical fields.” The paper said last week that its initial headline referring to Oz as “Dr. Oz” was in violation of its own policy, adding that it would no longer refer to him as a doctor. It’s only fair. The paper noted that it hasn’t been referring to Val Arkoosh, a Democrat running for a Senate, as doctor despite her being one.

Oz turning the Inquirer’s extremely reasonable style decision into a week-long story goes a long way in confirming what was obvious about his bid for office when he launched it. He did not take his title as seriously as he should have when he was recommending bogus miracle cures for a variety of ailments, and he has no plans to take his role as a senator seriously should he win his race next November, either.

He better hope he does, though. Sony announced on Monday that The Dr. Oz Show will end in its 13th season on Jan. 14.

In This Article: dr. oz, Mehmet Oz

Rolling Stone
