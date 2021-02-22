Meghan McCain has had it with Dr. Anthony Fauci and wants him replaced with someone “who does understand science.”

The View co-host came to her delusional conclusion during a rant on Monday, where she railed about all things related to coronavirus vaccines, including her inability to get one.

McCain played a video clip of Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, being noncommittal about whether or not it is safe for those who’ve been vaccinated to gather with those who have not. Fauci told CNN that federal health officials, as a unit, set such guidelines.

“I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV. We want to sit down with the team and take a look at that,” Fauci said.

A “frustrated” McCain then went in on the doctor, rattling off complaints about “terribly inconsistent messaging,” saying that Fauci can’t tell her when or if she can get a vaccine.

“The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family or dinner with, I mean, I don’t have any grandparents left, but, you know, older people, if I can go to dinner at friends houses who are older. It’s terribly inconsistent messaging, and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” the host complained.

McCain compared what she claims to know about the vaccine distribution in the US to Israel and other countries’ handling of the same.

Meghan McCain wants Fauci replaced with “someone who understands science” https://t.co/eN8bF3zwQl pic.twitter.com/GlgsDCLIPb — Peter Wade (@brooklynmutt) February 22, 2021

“In Israel, in Tel Aviv one of the messages that they have, I saw a sign that said: ‘Get a shot, take a shot.’ Meaning if I get the vaccine, then I can go out and I can have shots with my friends. Is the science in Israel different than the science here in the United States of America? Because Israel has over half of their country vaccinated already and seem to be doing pretty well,” the host said.

Next McCain seemed to go completely off the rails, saying that Fauci is sending a message that the pandemic is neverending and accused him of “downplaying getting the vaccine.”

“The idea that I can get vaccinated and I won’t be able to see friends and nothing in life changes, and then we’re going to have to wear masks forever,” McCain said. “I don’t understand the downplaying of getting the vaccine because right now we should be wanting as many Americans as possible to get a vaccine.”

The host also had trouble squaring the fact that she is a celebrity television host with how little information she is receiving.

“The fact that I Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, I don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I can get it. I want to get it,” McCain said.

McCain pivoted back to Fauci saying he should be removed because, “We need to have more people giving more opinions.”

“So, I’m over Dr. Fauci,” she said. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions. And I honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in his place that maybe does understand science or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places that are doing this successfully.”

But on Monday, Axios’ Dave Lawler reported that vaccine distribution in the United States is going quite well.

“The U.S. has carried out more vaccinations than any country in the world, and given a first dose to a higher percentage of its population (12%) than all but five countries: Israel, the Seychelles, the UAE, the U.K. and Bahrain,” the report said.

Also on Monday, reporting from Olga Khazan of The Atlantic said that America is “vaccinating its residents faster than any member of the European Union.” She further explained Israel’s success, writing, “It’s true that Israel, which benefited from its countrywide electronic medical-record system and its decision to buy lots of vaccine doses relative to its population, has the U.S. beat.”

The fact that Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, did not do her homework and spread misinformation on national television might be a good reason for her to be replaced.