Trump Cronies Charged in Voting Machine Tampering Probe

A former candidate for Michigan attorney general endorsed by Donald Trump and a former state lawmaker have been indicted on charges related to tampering with voting machines following Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

Matthew DePerno, who lost his bid for attorney general in 2022, has been charged with undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy. In August of last year, Reuters reported that DePerno had orchestrated an alleged security breach of a vote tabulator in Richfield Township, Michigan, in early 2021.

Indicted alongside DePerno is fellow Republican Daire Rendon, a former Michigan state representative. Rendon has been charged on conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses.

Earlier this month, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed felony criminal charges against 16 individuals allegedly involved in a scheme to overturn the 2020 election on behalf of Trump. Those indicted were accused of trying to subvert the state’s Electoral College vote for Joe Biden by submitting a fake, alternate docket of pro-Trump electors. The charges against each defendant include forgery, election law forgery, and conspiracy to commit forgery, among others.