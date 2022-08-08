Trump’s Pick for Michigan AG Allegedly Led Scheme to Breach Voting Machines

Matthew DePerno, the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for Michigan attorney general, was so committed to defending the former president’s false claims of election fraud that he orchestrated the unauthorized tampering of voting equipment after the 2020 election, Reuters reported Sunday, citing court filings and public records.

The alleged security breach in early 2021 of a vote tabulator in Richfield Township, Michigan, by those working with DePerno is being investigated by the state’s Democratic attorney general, Dana Nessel. Her office is also looking into three other instances of tampering. “To ensure Michigan’s elections are secure in the future, there must be consequences now for the people who illegally accessed the state’s voting machines,” a spokesperson for Nessel told Reuters.

Nessel on Friday called for a special prosecutor to investigate DePerno, as he is now her opponent in the state’s attorney general election. “When this investigation began there was not a conflict of interest,” her petition requesting a special prosecutor reads, according to Politico. “However, during the course of the investigation, facts were developed that DePerno was one of the prime instigators of the conspiracy. A conflict arises when ‘the prosecuting attorney has a personal interest (financial or emotional) in the litigation,’” it says.