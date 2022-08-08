 Trump-Endorsed Matthew DePerno Led Voting Machine Breach: Report - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Politics Politics News

Trump’s Pick for Michigan AG Allegedly Led Scheme to Breach Voting Machines

Matthew DePerno reportedly ran a team that gained unauthorized access to election systems in an attempt to prove the former president won in 2020

By

William Vaillancourt's Most Recent Stories

View All
WASHINGTON, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Matthew DePerno, who is running for the Michigan Republican party's nomination for state attorney general, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. Trump is in Michigan to promote his America First agenda and is expected to voice his support of DePerno, and Kristina Karamo, who is running for the party's nomination for secretary of state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)WASHINGTON, MICHIGAN - APRIL 02: Matthew DePerno, who is running for the Michigan Republican party's nomination for state attorney general, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. Trump is in Michigan to promote his America First agenda and is expected to voice his support of DePerno, and Kristina Karamo, who is running for the party's nomination for secretary of state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Matthew DePerno, who is running for the Michigan Republican Party's nomination for state attorney general, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 2, 2022 near Washington, Michigan.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Matthew DePerno, the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee for Michigan attorney general, was so committed to defending the former president’s false claims of election fraud that he orchestrated the unauthorized tampering of voting equipment after the 2020 election, Reuters reported Sunday, citing court filings and public records.

The alleged security breach in early 2021 of a vote tabulator in Richfield Township, Michigan, by those working with DePerno is being investigated by the state’s Democratic attorney general, Dana Nessel. Her office is also looking into three other instances of tampering. “To ensure Michigan’s elections are secure in the future, there must be consequences now for the people who illegally accessed the state’s voting machines,” a spokesperson for Nessel told Reuters.

Related Stories

Trump Said He Wanted Generals to Be Loyal to Him Like Nazis Were to Hitler: Report
Trump's Voter Fraud PAC Gave $60,000 to Melania's Fashion Designer

Related Stories

Ringo Starr
Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr's Solo Career in 20 Songs
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'

Nessel on Friday called for a special prosecutor to investigate DePerno, as he is now her opponent in the state’s attorney general election. “When this investigation began there was not a conflict of interest,” her petition requesting a special prosecutor reads, according to Politico. “However, during the course of the investigation, facts were developed that DePerno was one of the prime instigators of the conspiracy. A conflict arises when ‘the prosecuting attorney has a personal interest (financial or emotional) in the litigation,’” it says.

Like Trump, DePerno has been raising money off bogus election claims. And, similar to the ex-president, he has labeled political opponents like Nessel “lawless,” despite it now appearing that his own conduct may be illegal. It is a felony in Michigan to obtain or even seek unauthorized access to voting equipment.
Should DePerno win in November and become the state’s top elections official, he could very well use the full weight of his office to bring frivolous lawsuits, depending on the outcome of certain races. An attorney, DePerno went to court after the 2020 election, falsely asserting that Dominion Voting Systems (the target of reckless if not libelous commentary from Trump’s allies) prearranged the vote count in favor of Joe Biden.

In This Article: Donald Trump, Matthew DePerno, Michigan

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.