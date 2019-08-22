Tulsi Gabbard on Running for President and the Next MAGA (a Democrat 2020 Slogan Quiz)

Rolling Stone is pleased to announce a launch this week of Useful Idiots, a news and politics podcast co-hosted by Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper.

Useful Idiots is an iconoclastic take on the political podcast. Imagine a standard cable-news commentary show, and we’ll be shooting for its opposite. We’ll be focusing on stories that were blacked out by national news media, while offering unsparing weekly takes on candidates, TV talking heads, campaign spokesgoons, academics, and other monsters of the realm.

The program will also focus on the election, with guests culled from, in, and around the campaign trail. Tulsi Gabbard is our inaugural interview, for instance.

We’ll also be hosting debate night drinking games and testing audiences and each other with bits like

You can find the show on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.