Eli Valley on Drawing Bret Stephens as a Bed Bug and the Importance of Protesting

On the latest episode of our new podcast Useful idiots, the political cartoonist discusses his latest caricature of the conservative New York Times columnist

In the latest episode of Useful Idiots, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper sit down with political cartoonist Eli Valley to discuss his most recent controversial illustration: Bret Stephens as a bed bug. Valley explains that he wanted not only to depict Stephens’ online meltdown, but to criticize the conservative New York Times columnist’s views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Valley also shares his experiences protesting — and getting arrested — outside of the Metropolitan Republican Club.

The Useful Idiots co-hosts also discuss Taibbi’s recent article for Rolling Stone’s September issue. While Taibbi warns that Americans should be “very, very afraid” of Trump 2020, he admits Republicans do have more fun when it comes to designing campaign merch.

You can find the show on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

