Useful Idiots: Nina Turner on Campaigning for Bernie Sanders

In this week’s episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by former senator Nina Turner. Currently the National co-chairwoman of the Bernie Sanders For President Campaign, Turner remembers her early day in politics and how those roots connect her to Sanders’ ideals.

“To have the Senator say healthcare is a human right in this country — my mother died at the young age of forty-two years old. An aneurysm burst in her brain,” explains says Turner, “to think about all she had to endure as a poor working mama in this country who would regulate her just because of the color of her skin, her condition, you know — write her off — I thought about her when I made the decision to support the senator.”

Plus, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper discuss Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

