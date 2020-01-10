 Useful Idiots: Nina Turner on Campaigning for Bernie Sanders - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Jim Lauderdale Preps Bluegrass Album 'When Carolina Comes Home Again' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Useful Idiots: Nina Turner on Campaigning for Bernie Sanders

The former senator on why Sanders’ campaign feels personal for her

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

In this week’s episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by former senator Nina Turner. Currently the National co-chairwoman of the Bernie Sanders For President Campaign, Turner remembers her early day in politics and how those roots connect her to Sanders’ ideals.

“To have the Senator say healthcare is a human right in this country — my mother died at the young age of forty-two years old. An aneurysm burst in her brain,” explains says Turner, “to think about all she had to endure as a poor working mama in this country who would regulate her just because of the color of her skin, her condition, you know — write her off — I thought about her when I made the decision to support the senator.”

Plus, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper discuss Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

You can find the show on AppleSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.