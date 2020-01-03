 Ani DiFranco: 'Useful Idiots' Podcast Interview with Matt Taibbi - Rolling Stone
Useful Idiots: Ani DiFranco on New ‘Prison Music Project’

The singer-songwriter shares details of her upcoming album merging music and activism

In this week’s episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, hosts Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper are joined by Ani DiFranco. The singer-songwriter shares how she turned the raps, poems, and songs of incarcerated writers into a collaborative album, Prison Music Project. 

“Should you listen to this record start to finish, I think at the end the feeling you come away with — I hope — is ‘wow.’ You relate,” says DiFranco. “You feel, ‘they’re just like me.'” The longtime activist hopes the album will humanize mass incarceration for listeners. “If we don’t have a loved one or a friend in prison, it’s easy to not really know what’s happening, that we have two million people locked in cages in the United States.”

Plus, Taibbi recalls his days as a professional basketball player in Mongolia.

You can find the show on AppleSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

