Useful Idiots: Abby Martin on New Doc ‘Gaza Fights for Freedom’

In the latest episode of our Useful Idiots podcasts, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper chat with guest Abby Martin on her experiences as an independent journalist in a culture that silences dissenting voices.

Martin’s debut film, Gaza Fights for Freedom, was filmed during the Great March of Return protests and the ensuing humanitarian crisis, both of which have been largely ignored by mainstream media. In the wake of the film’s release, Martin has been called both an Iranian agent and a propagandist by her critics. You can watch the documentary here.

Martin also weighs in on the role of third-party candidates and discusses the fallacy behind blaming them for poor voter turnout for the frontrunners.

