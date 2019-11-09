 Matt Taibbi ‘Useful Idiots’ Podcast: Liz Franczak on Epstein Saga – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Big Boi Wants to Keep His Owls Forever-Ever Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Politics Politics News

Useful Idiots: TrueAnon’s Liz Franczak on Epstein Saga

In this week’s episode of ‘Useful Idiots,’ the podcast host uses Epstein drama to understand larger institutions of power.

By

Natalli Amato's Most Recent Stories

View All
matt taibbi, useful idiots podcast

Rolling Stone

In the latest episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper talk with TrueAnon podcast host Liz Franczak on what the Jeffery Epstein scandal says about power in America.

After the disgraced financier was found dead at age 66 in his prison cell on August 10th at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, many (justifiably) wanted to know why the highest-profile inmate in America — who had made a widely reported suicide attempt a little more than two weeks prior — had been left unsupervised in a maximum-security facility. Conspiracy theories (of course) naturally followed.

“It became really clear that the entire Epstein extended universe, as we like to call it, is such a unique lens through which to understand and reveal larger class antagonisms within the United States,” says Franczak. She also goes on to discuss the unusual nature of the case and how its consequences reach across political party lines.

You can find the show on AppleSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Each week in the Useful Idiots podcast, Taibbi and Halper interview politicians, authors, musicians, comedians, scientists, and random people who are interesting but not famous (in fact, if you have a really compelling reason you should be a podcast guest, ping Matt Taibbi at @mtaibbi).

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.