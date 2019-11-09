Useful Idiots: TrueAnon’s Liz Franczak on Epstein Saga

In the latest episode of our Useful Idiots podcast, Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper talk with TrueAnon podcast host Liz Franczak on what the Jeffery Epstein scandal says about power in America.

After the disgraced financier was found dead at age 66 in his prison cell on August 10th at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, many (justifiably) wanted to know why the highest-profile inmate in America — who had made a widely reported suicide attempt a little more than two weeks prior — had been left unsupervised in a maximum-security facility. Conspiracy theories (of course) naturally followed.

“It became really clear that the entire Epstein extended universe, as we like to call it, is such a unique lens through which to understand and reveal larger class antagonisms within the United States,” says Franczak. She also goes on to discuss the unusual nature of the case and how its consequences reach across political party lines.

You can find the show on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Each week in the Useful Idiots podcast, Taibbi and Halper interview politicians, authors, musicians, comedians, scientists, and random people who are interesting but not famous (in fact, if you have a really compelling reason you should be a podcast guest, ping Matt Taibbi at @mtaibbi).