Matt Taibbi Visits a Massive Bernie Sanders Event Before Super Tuesday

Is the world’s biggest political road show enough to win an election? Matt Taibbi heads to Springfield, Virginia to a Bernie Sanders campaign rally in the run-up to Super Tuesday. Are his supporters feeling the Bern? Yes. Baby Yoda tees? Check. “Black people love Bernie,” says one supporter. The enthusiasm is infectious.

Plus, watch as Taibbi brings out the inner rock star in those in attendance: How hard is it to do Vanilla Ice, Tears for Fears, or Bell Biv DeVoe in Bernie-voice?

Taibbi also sent the crew to a Women for Mike Bloomberg event in the morning, not being able to stomach the idea of attending. He later attends a Joe Biden watch party, for a completely different vibe. “Typically when you go to a watch party it’s dark; people are boozing, having fun,” Taibbi explains. “This was a bright cafe… and people were really excited about Joe Biden. We tried to get to the bottom of it and… let’s get the fuck out of here.”

Look for Taibbi’s full campaign diary later this week, with reactions from within and without the Sanders campaign to Super Tuesday.

