 Matt Gaetz's Ex-Girlfriend Testified Before Grand Jury: Report - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Politics Politics News

Matt Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifying in Sex Trafficking Probe Probably Isn’t Good News for Matt Gaetz

The congressman is under federal investigation for sex trafficking a minor, bringing women across state lines for prostitution, and obstructing justice

By

Peter Wade's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., listens during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Gaetz said that if Republicans win the House in 2022, he will move to install former President Donald Trump as House Speaker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., listens during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Gaetz said that if Republicans win the House in 2022, he will move to install former President Donald Trump as House Speaker. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) listens during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Matt Gaetz’s former girlfriend testified before a grand jury investigating the Florida congressman for alleged sex crimes, NBC News reported on Wednesday. The ex-girlfriend, who has not been named by media outlets, may be a crucial witness in the case against the Republican congressman. It was reported last March that the Justice Department was investigating Gaetz for potentially trafficking a 17-year-old girl in 2017.

The investigation into Gaetz spun out of charges a slew of charges against his friend and former Florida tax official Joel Greenberg. Greenberg chose to cooperate with investigators, pleading guilty to six of the 33 federal charges he faced, including sex trafficking of a child and wire fraud. Greenberg has admitted that he “introduced the minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts.” As part of his plea deal, Greenberg reportedly provided investigators with extensive information, including “years of Venmo and Cash App transactions and thousands of photos and videos, as well as access to personal social media accounts,” which could be used in the case against Gaetz. The Florida congressman has repeatedly denied that he had any sexual contact with a minor, calling the federal investigation a “witch hunt.”

Related Stories

'We're Ashamed of Nothing': Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Cement the Republican Stance on Jan. 6
Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch to Join Kyle Rittenhouse at Conservative Conference

Related Stories

bob dylan best covers
The 80 Greatest Dylan Covers of All Time
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics

Gaetz has been connected to the ex-girlfriend, who used to be an intern on Capitol Hill, since 2017, when they met while she was a college student in Orlando. The two then engaged in an open relationship, per NBC News. According to Politico, Greenberg introduced her to Gaetz after meeting her on SeekingArrangement, a dating website for people seeking a sugar daddy relationship. After he was elected to office, Gaetz reportedly showed a nude video of the ex-girlfriend to colleagues along with photos of other women he said he’d slept with. In April, Gaetz’s former girlfriend told friends she was concerned that the alleged sex-trafficking victim tried to entice her to incriminate herself during a recorded phone call where the alleged victim discussed the congressman. This, per Politico, led the ex-girlfriend to fear she might be charged with obstruction of justice. NBC News reported that the ex-girlfriend has been in talks with prosecutors “for months” about an immunity deal that would shield her from obstruction charges.

Gaetz has yet to be charged with a crime, and has continued serving in Congress despite the investigation. A representative for Gaetz did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment about his ex-girlfriend’s reported cooperation.

In This Article: Joel Greenberg, Matt Gaetz

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.